Khair Khan Area of Afghan Capital Hit by Explosion

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) An explosion occurred in the Khair Khana area in northwestern Kabul on Sunday morning, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

It is unclear what caused the explosion or whether anyone was injured by the blast.

On Saturday, the northwestern neighborhood of Khair Khana in Afghanistan's capital was hit by a rocket attack. According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack left one person dead and one more injured.