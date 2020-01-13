UrduPoint.com
Khajimba Will Not Run In Abkhazia's Next Presidential Election - Vice President

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:52 PM

Khajimba Will Not Run in Abkhazia's Next Presidential Election - Vice President

Raul Khajimba, who has resigned as president of the Abkhazia, will not run for president in the next election, Vice President Aslan Bartsits told Sputnik on Monday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Raul Khajimba, who has resigned as president of the Abkhazia, will not run for president in the next election, Vice President Aslan Bartsits told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Khajimba signed a resignation letter following his meeting with the opposition in the Sukhum amid ongoing protests there.

"No, he will not [run]," Bartsits said.

Protesters broke into Khajimba's office on Thursday, knocking windows and doors out. They demanded the president's resignation.

