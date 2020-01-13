Raul Khajimba, who has resigned as president of the Abkhazia, will not run for president in the next election, Vice President Aslan Bartsits told Sputnik on Monday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Raul Khajimba, who has resigned as president of the Abkhazia, will not run for president in the next election, Vice President Aslan Bartsits told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Khajimba signed a resignation letter following his meeting with the opposition in the Sukhum amid ongoing protests there.

"No, he will not [run]," Bartsits said.

Protesters broke into Khajimba's office on Thursday, knocking windows and doors out. They demanded the president's resignation.