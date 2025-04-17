Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Inauguration Of Regional Vaccine Distribution Hub In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the inauguration of a regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the inauguration of a regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025.

The event, organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is being held under the theme “Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Wellbeing”, until 17th April at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This inauguration represents a significant step towards reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in global health. Leveraging Abu Dhabi’s proximity to major global markets, the hub will enhance distribution efficiency across regional markets and strengthen global supply chains.

The launch of the vaccine hub follows the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, and GSK, a leading biopharma company, during ADGHW 2024. This initiative positions Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for healthcare logistics and innovation, paving the way for advancements in health services and disease prevention in the emirate and wider region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the significance of establishing strategic partnerships to advance vaccine development, enhance research and development efforts, and support the establishment of specialised distribution centres to ensure vaccine access to all members of society, strengthening public health systems and enhancing community-level disease prevention locally, regionally and globally.

He also commended efforts to establish a network of specialised centres for vaccine distribution and to support essential immunisation programmes aimed at safeguarding community health. He stressed that these efforts reinforce the leadership of the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system, known for their resilience and high level of preparedness in responding to various health crises and emergencies.

During the inauguration ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "This hub is more than a logistics achievement, it is a cornerstone of a resilient, future-ready health system. Through this collaboration, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its role as a trusted global partner in public health, enabling faster access to life-saving vaccines and strengthening our readiness for tomorrow’s challenges. It reflects our vision to lead with purpose, act with urgency, and drive impact where it matters most."

