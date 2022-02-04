Khalifa Haftar Returns to Post of LNA Chief After Presidential Campaign Lull - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Libyan National Army's Khalifa Haftar has returned to the post of Commander-in-Chief, which he had left temporarily to take part in the presidential election planned for December and then postponed to January, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Haftar appointed Abdul-Razzaq Al-Nazuri to Commander-in-Chief for three months while he was running for president.

"Marshall Khalifa Haftar returned to the Commander-in-Chief post, while Abdul-Razzaq Al-Nazuri took up the post of General Staff Chief," the source said.

On December 22, the High National Election Commission of Libya proposed postponing the presidential election, which was originally scheduled for December 24, until January 24.

The commission noted that while it was technically ready to proceed with the election, it was unable to announce the final list of admitted candidates due to unforeseen circumstances.

As many as 98 people applied for participation in the presidential race in Libya but the Libyan High National Election Commission has not yet announced the final list of candidates. The list has not been unveiled due to the disagreements of numerous opposing parties in Libya regarding the possible number of presidential bidders.