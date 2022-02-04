UrduPoint.com

Khalifa Haftar Returns To Post Of LNA Chief After Presidential Campaign Lull - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Khalifa Haftar Returns to Post of LNA Chief After Presidential Campaign Lull - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Libyan National Army's Khalifa Haftar has returned to the post of Commander-in-Chief, which he had left temporarily to take part in the presidential election planned for December and then postponed to January, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Haftar appointed Abdul-Razzaq Al-Nazuri to Commander-in-Chief for three months while he was running for president.

"Marshall Khalifa Haftar returned to the Commander-in-Chief post, while Abdul-Razzaq Al-Nazuri took up the post of General Staff Chief," the source said.

On December 22, the High National Election Commission of Libya proposed postponing the presidential election, which was originally scheduled for December 24, until January 24.

The commission noted that while it was technically ready to proceed with the election, it was unable to announce the final list of admitted candidates due to unforeseen circumstances.

As many as 98 people applied for participation in the presidential race in Libya but the Libyan High National Election Commission has not yet announced the final list of candidates. The list has not been unveiled due to the disagreements of numerous opposing parties in Libya regarding the possible number of presidential bidders.

Related Topics

Election Army Election Commission Of Pakistan Libya January December Post Race

Recent Stories

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

1 minute ago
 PML-N invented ways to hide corruption: Ali Nawaz

PML-N invented ways to hide corruption: Ali Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Promotion of foreign investment government's prior ..

Promotion of foreign investment government's priority: CM Bizenjo

2 minutes ago
 Polish Foreign Minister Accuses Belarus of Using H ..

Polish Foreign Minister Accuses Belarus of Using Human Beings as Weapons

2 minutes ago
 UN Says Important to Investigate Reports of Civili ..

UN Says Important to Investigate Reports of Civilian Deaths in US Raid Against I ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicho ..

KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicholson House Bannu

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>