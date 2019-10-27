Khalilzad Meets With Afghan President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad held meetings on Sunday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul and spoke about the peace process in the country.

"During this [Khalilzad's] visit, both sides discussed sustainable and fair peace that is a priority for the United States and Afghanistan; both sides discussed the reduction of violence and the ceasefire that the Taliban should respect," Abdullah said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the talks in late September after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack that killed, among others, one US soldier.

The initial draft deal proposed to gradually reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 5,000.

Moscow has hosted several rounds of consultations on Afghan peace in past years. The recent round was attended by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who headed the US delegation to Doha for meetings with the Qatar-based political office of the Taliban movement.