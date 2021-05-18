UrduPoint.com
Khalilzad Says Russia, China On Same Page With US Regarding Afghanistan Peace Process

Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:12 PM

Khalilzad Says Russia, China on Same Page With US Regarding Afghanistan Peace Process

Russia and China are on the same page with the United States with respect to encouraging negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan government, US Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russia and China are on the same page with the United States with respect to encouraging negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan government, US Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"With regard to the Chinese, Russian policies in Afghanistan. They have been on the peace process ... encouraging negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, were precluding a military takeover by the Taliban restoration and precluding the restoration of the emirate that governed Afghanistan during the Taliban. They were on the same page with us," Khalilzad told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

More Stories From World

