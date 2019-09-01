Khalilzad Says US, Taliban 'at Threshold of Agreement' as 9th Round of Peace Talks Ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The ninth round of the US-Taliban peace talks has come to an end, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad announced on Sunday, noting that the sides are "at the threshold of an agreement."

The US delegation and Taliban sat down for a new round of talks in Doha on August 22 to negotiate a deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's counterterrorism assurances.

"We've concluded this round of talks with the Taliban in #Doha. I'll be traveling to #Kabul later today for consultations," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

He added that the United States and the Taliban movement are "at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable & sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country."

Earlier, the Ariana news tv channel reported, citing sources, that the sides had agreed on an 11-point draft agreement. Once the deal is finalized, it will reportedly be signed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban political office in Qatar.