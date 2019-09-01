UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalilzad Says US, Taliban 'at Threshold Of Agreement' As 9th Round Of Peace Talks Ends

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:20 AM

Khalilzad Says US, Taliban 'at Threshold of Agreement' as 9th Round of Peace Talks Ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The ninth round of the US-Taliban peace talks has come to an end, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad announced on Sunday, noting that the sides are "at the threshold of an agreement."

The US delegation and Taliban sat down for a new round of talks in Doha on August 22 to negotiate a deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's counterterrorism assurances.

"We've concluded this round of talks with the Taliban in #Doha. I'll be traveling to #Kabul later today for consultations," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

He added that the United States and the Taliban movement are "at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable & sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country."

Earlier, the Ariana news tv channel reported, citing sources, that the sides had agreed on an 11-point draft agreement. Once the deal is finalized, it will reportedly be signed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban political office in Qatar.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Exchange Twitter Qatar Doha United States August Sunday TV From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

8 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

8 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

8 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

8 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

8 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.