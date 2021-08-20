UrduPoint.com

Khalilzad Stays In Doha, In Touch With Taliban Reps Who Left For Afghanistan - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad remains in touch with Taliban (banned in Russia) representatives from Doha even though their delegation left the city for Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Ambassador Khalilzad remains in Doha. Much of the Taliban delegation, if not all of it, has relocated from Doha to Afghanistan. We've continued to be in touch with those representatives over the phone. We've been in touch directly on the ground with them as well," Price said during a press briefing.

