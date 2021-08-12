Khalilzad to Meet Afghan, Taliban Teams in Doha to Encourage Engagement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will conduct separate meetings with Afghan government and Taliban (banned in Russia) negotiations teams in Doha to facilitate dialogue amid escalating violence, State Department spokesperson Ned price said Wednesday.

"Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with each negotiating team separately, as we frequently do, to encourage them to engage productively in this [peace] process, and, importantly, not to squander this opportunity, which may be a historic opportunity," Price told reporters during a press briefing.