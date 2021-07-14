UrduPoint.com
Wed 14th July 2021

Khalilzad to Meet Ghani in Uzbekistan as Senior US Officials Visit Country - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a US delegation visit to Uzbekistan, the National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will join the [US-led] delegation for diplomatic engagements with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and with leaders from the C-5 and other regional countries to discuss how to promote peace, security, and development in Afghanistan, and advance shared regional security interests, including counterterrorism cooperation," the statement said.

The delegation, which will pay the visit to Uzbekistan this week, will be headed by the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

"[Sherwood-Randall] will lead a U.S. delegation to a high-level international conference promoting prosperity, security, and regional connectivity between Central and South Asia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan," the statement added.

Sherwood-Randall is expected to meet with leaders from across the region.

