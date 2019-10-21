Khalilzad to Visit Moscow to Meet With Russian, Chinese Officials - US State Department

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will visit Moscow this week to meet with his Russian and Chinese counterparts to discuss ending the war in Afghanistan, the Department of State said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will visit Moscow this week to meet with his Russian and Chinese counterparts to discuss ending the war in Afghanistan , the Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"In Moscow, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Russian and Chinese counterparts to discuss shared interests in seeing the war in Afghanistan come to an end," the statement said.

Khalilzad will also visit Brussels and Paris, where he is expected to meet with European Union and NATO partners to discuss efforts to reach peace in Afghanistan, the release added.