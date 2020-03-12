Khalilzad Wants Intra-Afghan Talks to Finish Within 100 Days, Before US Troops Drawdown

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US wants to see intra-Afghan talks finalize within 100 days, i.e. before American troops get reduced to 8,600 under the peace deal with the Taliban, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in an interview on Wednesday.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal. The accord envisages intra-Afghan talks, which are yet to start, and the US reducing its troops in the country from the current 12,000 to 8,600 within 135 days. The full pullout is expected in 14 months. The Taliban, in return, pledge to provide guarantees that the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.

"I personally hope that this issue (intra-Afghan negotiations) will be resolved within 100 days. We want this issue to be resolved during the first phase of the withdrawal of US forces from the country, and this will be in the interest of Afghanistan and the world," Khalilzad told TOLOnews.

He went on to note that one united team sent to the talks would be the best option for Afghanistan.

Asked about his emotions during the signing of the deal with the Taliban, Khalilzad replied that he "had a feeling of hope, but it was nothing to celebrate." According to the diplomat, one "can only celebrate after it is completed." He recalled that the US troops pullout was "conditions-based."

Khalilzad also warned the Taliban against attacking Afghan troops, saying that the US "will be there to defend" its ally.

Commenting on a possibility of the Taliban reestablishing an Islamic emirate, the diplomat doubted it and called such a development "a red line for the international community."

Addressing the post-election crisis in Afghanistan, where ex-Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah refused to concede his defeat to President Ashraf Ghani, the diplomat reiterated that the US would "not favor any parallel government." He urged the sides to compromise for the sake of peace.