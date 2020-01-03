The Supreme Leader of Iran and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Ali Khamenei, on Friday appointed Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander following the killing of Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Supreme Leader of Iran and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Ali Khamenei, on Friday appointed Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander following the killing of Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike.

"I transfer the command of the Quds Force to Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, who proved himself as one of the most prominent commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the holy defense [Iran-Iraq war]...," a decree issued by Khamenei says.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.