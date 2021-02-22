Khamenei Denies Iran Is After Nuclear Bomb

Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that the Islamic republic was not pursuing a nuclear weapon, which he said was against Islamic principles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that the Islamic republic was not pursuing a nuclear weapon, which he said was against Islamic principles.

"We are not after nuclear weapons. This is based on Islamic fundamentals and commands that prohibit weapons that are used for killing ordinary people. The one that massacres 220,000 people with nuclear weapons is the US," he was quoted as saying on his website.

He slammed the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom for using "arrogant, unjust rhetoric," after the allies accused Tehran of flouting its commitments by ramping up uranium enrichment.

"They don't mention that they never carried out their own commitments," Khamenei argued.

Iran began enriching uranium past the limits set in the 2015 nuclear deal after the United States quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran has criticized Europe for failing to shield it from the impact of US restrictions.