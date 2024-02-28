Open Menu

Khamenei Rallies Iranians To Vote Friday In Show To 'enemies'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Khamenei rallies Iranians to vote Friday in show to 'enemies'

Iran's supreme leader urged voters to come out in droves on Friday and show the foes of the Islamic republic a "strong and fervent" election process for parliament and the key Assembly of Experts

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Iran's supreme leader urged voters to come out in droves on Friday and show the foes of the Islamic republic a "strong and fervent" election process for parliament and the key Assembly of Experts.

"The enemies of Iran want to see if the people are present" on polling day for the 290-seat legislature and the 88-member Assembly, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

If citizens fail to cast their ballots in large numbers, the 84-year-old supreme leader warned in an address to first-time voters, Iran's enemies "will threaten your security in one way or another".

Khamenei is expected to be first to cast his ballot at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) on March 1 for the unicameral legislature and the Assembly of Experts which appoints the supreme leader, a post he has held since 1989.

