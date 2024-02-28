Khamenei Rallies Iranians To Vote Friday In Show To 'enemies'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Iran's supreme leader urged voters to come out in droves on Friday and show the foes of the Islamic republic a "strong and fervent" election process for parliament and the key Assembly of Experts
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024)
"The enemies of Iran want to see if the people are present" on polling day for the 290-seat legislature and the 88-member Assembly, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.
If citizens fail to cast their ballots in large numbers, the 84-year-old supreme leader warned in an address to first-time voters, Iran's enemies "will threaten your security in one way or another".
Khamenei is expected to be first to cast his ballot at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) on March 1 for the unicameral legislature and the Assembly of Experts which appoints the supreme leader, a post he has held since 1989.
