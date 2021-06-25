UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khamenei Receives All-Iranian Covid Jab

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:05 PM

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday received the first dose of a domestically produced coronavirus vaccine, his social media announced, as the country battles the Middle East's deadliest outbreak

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday received the first dose of a domestically produced coronavirus vaccine, his social media announced, as the country battles the middle East's deadliest outbreak.

The 81-year-old cleric's Twitter feed published a video it said showed him "receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists".

The footage shows him wearing a surgical mask and a black turban, sitting under a picture of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, as two male medics tend to him, injecting him in the left arm.

State television broadcast the same scene, saying Khamenei had received a single dose of the COVIran Barekat jab, developed by a powerful state-owned foundation known as Setad.

Iran announced on June 14 that it had had given emergency approval for the domestically produced vaccine.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Young Male Same Middle East June TV Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

43 seconds ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

44 seconds ago

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected represe ..

46 seconds ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

3 minutes ago

Body of missing youth found in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.