Khamenei Says Assad's Fall Will Not Weaken Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday the weakening of the anti-Israel "resistance" after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria would not diminish Tehran's power.
Some, "unaware of the meaning of resistance, imagine that when the resistance becomes weak, Islamic Iran will also become weak... Iran is strong and powerful and will become even more powerful," Khamenei said in his first speech after Assad's fall.
Syrian rebels' lightning push to Damascus from their strongholds in the northwest ended the decades-long rule of Assad's family, once an ally of Tehran.
The Iranian supreme leader accused the United States and "the Zionist regime", Israel, of plotting against Assad.
"No one should doubt that what has taken place in Syria is the product of a joint US-Israeli plot," he said.
He also blamed another "neighbouring state of Syria" for its "obvious role" in the recent developments, without naming the country.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia strike toll rises to 8, rescue operation underway7 minutes ago
-
Russia calls for rapid Syria stabilisation, criticises Israel57 minutes ago
-
'Lost generation': millions of Ethiopian children deprived of school1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike1 hour ago
-
McGinn toasts Villa's 'surreal' European return1 hour ago
-
Digital trucks beam Kashmir freedom messages around UN on Human Rights Day1 hour ago
-
Liverpool close on Champions League progress as Salah seals Girona win14 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results14 hours ago
-
Records tumble as short-course world championships open15 hours ago
-
Missile strike on Ukraine clinic kills at least four15 hours ago
-
Russian strike kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia15 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove has defibrillator installed after collapse: media15 hours ago