Khamenei Says Iran Must Become Strong To End 'enemy Threat'

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the "enemy's threats" and prevent a war

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the "enemy's threats" and prevent a war.

"We must become strong so that there will not be a war, become strong so that enemy's threats will end," Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders and staff aired on state television.

"We do not want to threaten anyone... this is to prevent threats, to maintain the country's security," he added.

More Stories From World

