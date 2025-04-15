Open Menu

Khamenei Says Iran-US Talks Going Well But May Lead Nowhere

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025

Khamenei says Iran-US talks going well but may lead nowhere

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday he was satisfied with talks with the United States but warned they could ultimately prove fruitless.

Tehran and Washington are due to meet again in Muscat on Saturday, a week after top officials held the highest-level talks since the landmark 2015 nuclear accord collapsed.

US President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the deal during his first term, revived his "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign after returning to office in January.

In March, he sent a letter to Khamenei urging talks and warning of possible military action if Iran refused.

Saturday's talks were "well carried out in the first steps", Khamenei said, quoted by state television. "Of course, we are very pessimistic about the other side, but we are optimistic about our own capabilities."

But he added that "the negotiations may or may not yield results".

Despite having no diplomatic ties since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, both sides described the talks as "constructive".

Iran insists discussions remain "indirect" and mediated by Oman.

