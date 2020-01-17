UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khamenei Says Plane Tragedy Should Not Overshadow Loss Of Commander

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Khamenei says plane tragedy should not overshadow loss of commander

Iran's supreme leader called the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner a "bitter" tragedy Friday but said it should not overshadow the "sacrifice" of a top commander killed in a US drone strike

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader called the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner a "bitter" tragedy Friday but said it should not overshadow the "sacrifice" of a top commander killed in a US drone strike.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was giving the sermon at the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran, after a traumatic month in which the country had appeared on the brink of war with the United States and shot down the Ukrainian jet by mistake with the loss of all 176 people on board.

"The plane crash was a bitter accident, it burned through our heart," Khamenei said in an address punctuated by cries of "Death to America" from the crowd.

"But some tried to... portray it in a way to forget the great martyrdom and sacrifice" of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The last time Khamenei led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue.

Khamenei accused Iran's enemies of exploiting the tragedy for propaganda purposes.

"Our enemies were as happy about the plane crash as we were sad ... happy that they found something to question the Guards, the armed forces, the system," he said.

Praising Soleimani, Khamenei said his actions beyond Iran's borders were in the service of the "security" of the nation and that the people are in favour of "firmness" and "resistance" in the face of enemies.

"The few hundred who insulted the picture of General Soleimani, are they the people of Iran? Or this million-strong crowd in the streets?" he said.

He appeared to be referring to the reported tearing down of a portrait of the general byprotesters in Tehran just days after hundreds of thousands of mourners turned out for his funeral.

Related Topics

Drone Accident Iran Nuclear Tehran United States February Mosque Muslim All From Top Allied Rental Modarba Sad Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov calls for US-Iran de-escalation

5 minutes ago

Maguire named as new Man Utd captain, with Young s ..

15 seconds ago

Mishustin, Medvedev Hold Talks With Russian Cabine ..

19 seconds ago

Second person dies from SARS-linked virus in China ..

20 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for pro ..

22 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Completed Despite US ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.