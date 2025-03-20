Open Menu

Khamenei Says US Strikes On Yemen 'crime That Must Be Stopped'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'crime that must be stopped'

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that deadly US strikes on the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped".

The Huthis targeted ships in the Red Sea after the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023 and until a January ceasefire, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

But last week they threatened to renew attacks on Israeli shipping over Israel's aid blockade on the Palestinian territory, triggering the first US strikes on Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January.

"This attack on the people of Yemen, on Yemeni civilians, is... a crime that must be stopped," Khamenei said in a video published on his website.

The United States said its strikes on Yemen killed several top Huthi officials, while the Huthi-run health ministry said they left dead 53 people and wounded nearly 100.

The Huthis are part of Iran's "axis of resistance" staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

Iran has condemned the latest US strikes on Yemen, and on Thursday, the foreign ministry called them, along with Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza, examples of "war crimes".

In the video, Khamenei called Israel's latest strikes on the Gaza Strip a "catastrophic crime" and said the United States "shares responsibility".

The Gaza civil defence agency on Wednesday said that at least 470 people have been killed since Israel resumed large-scale air strikes on the Palestinian territory this week.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

3 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

13 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

15 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

15 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

15 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From World