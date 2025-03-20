Khamenei Says US Strikes On Yemen 'crime That Must Be Stopped'
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that deadly US strikes on the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped".
The Huthis targeted ships in the Red Sea after the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023 and until a January ceasefire, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.
But last week they threatened to renew attacks on Israeli shipping over Israel's aid blockade on the Palestinian territory, triggering the first US strikes on Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January.
"This attack on the people of Yemen, on Yemeni civilians, is... a crime that must be stopped," Khamenei said in a video published on his website.
The United States said its strikes on Yemen killed several top Huthi officials, while the Huthi-run health ministry said they left dead 53 people and wounded nearly 100.
The Huthis are part of Iran's "axis of resistance" staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.
Iran has condemned the latest US strikes on Yemen, and on Thursday, the foreign ministry called them, along with Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza, examples of "war crimes".
In the video, Khamenei called Israel's latest strikes on the Gaza Strip a "catastrophic crime" and said the United States "shares responsibility".
The Gaza civil defence agency on Wednesday said that at least 470 people have been killed since Israel resumed large-scale air strikes on the Palestinian territory this week.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From World
-
German foreign minister on Syria visit reopens Damascus embassy26 seconds ago
-
Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'crime that must be stopped'32 seconds ago
-
Top EU diplomat hails Trump offer to help Ukraine get air defences35 seconds ago
-
Boxing receives official IOC thumbs-up for Los Angeles Games42 seconds ago
-
Jeddah Governor honours group Taf3ol Saudi Arabia for media leadership46 seconds ago
-
Race to become Olympics supremo on a knife edge41 minutes ago
-
US State Dept. fends off question about Pakistan's internal affairs2 hours ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 762 hours ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 762 hours ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg2 hours ago
-
Germany reopens embassy in Syria: foreign ministry2 hours ago
-
Indian forces kill 22 Maoist rebels, one soldier dead2 hours ago