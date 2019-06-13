UrduPoint.com
Khamenei To Abe: Trump 'not Worthy Of Exchanging Messages'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:36 PM

Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday he does not consider US President Donald Trump "worthy" of exchanging messages with

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday he does not consider US President Donald Trump "worthy" of exchanging messages with.

"I don't consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with. I have no response for him and will not answer him," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in footage of their meeting aired by state television in a rarity for such high-level talks.

