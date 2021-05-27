Khamenei urges Iranians to ignore calls to boycott presidential poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday urged Iranians to ignore calls to boycott next month's presidential election, after several hopefuls were barred from running against ultraconservative candidates.

"Do not pay attention to those who are campaigning and saying it is useless to go to the polls and that one should not go to the polls," Khamenei told lawmakers in a speech via videoconference, according to his official Instagram account.