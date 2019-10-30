Khamenei urges Iraqis, Lebanese to seek demands within law

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iraqis and Lebanese on Wednesday to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iraqis and Lebanese on Wednesday to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries.

"The people of Iraq and Lebanon have some demands that are rightful, but they should know these demands can only be realised within the legal framework of their countries," he said in remarks aired on state television.

"When the legal structure is disrupted in a country, no actioncan be taken," he added.