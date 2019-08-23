UrduPoint.com
Khanewal Rallies To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:26 PM

Khanewal rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The district administration Khanewal, in collaboration with civil society members, organised a rally from Jinnah Library to TB Hospital here Friday afternoon to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against Indian occupation

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration Khanewal, in collaboration with civil society members, organised a rally from Jinnah library to TB Hospital here Friday afternoon to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against Indian occupation.

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry led the rally with a large number of students, NGO workers and public officials participating in it.

They shouted slogans including 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' (Kashmir will become Pakistan), and 'Fight till Kashmir Liberation'. Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion.

The DC said that India had launched genocide of Kashmiri people and deprived them of basic necessities of life, even food and life-saving drugs. He said Pakistani nation would continue moral, spiritual and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

