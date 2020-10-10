UrduPoint.com
Khangoshvili, Killed In Berlin, Trained Militants For Provocations In S. Ossetia - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Khangoshvili, Killed in Berlin, Trained Militants for Provocations in S. Ossetia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen who was killed in Germany in August 2019, participated in the preparation of a terrorist group in 2006 for its deployment to the North Caucasus, and one of the group's goals was to make provocations against Russian peacekeepers in South Ossetia, a source in the Russian security forces familiar with the materials of the criminal cases told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the trial against Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov began in Berlin. Sokolov is charged with Khangoshvili's murder. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the Russian authorities had discussed with Germany the extradition of Khangoshvili in connection with his involvement in terrorism, including the explosions in the Moscow metro.

"In 2006, in the area of the Georgian village of Duisi, Khangoshvili trained a group of militants of up to 50 people for subsequent deployment to the North Caucasus, as well as participation in provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers aimed at destabilizing the situation in South Ossetia," the source said.

The appeals of the Russian intelligence agencies to their German colleagues to extradite Khangoshvili were informally rejected, while a formal request from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on this issue was never sent for this reason, Putin said. He also noted that the person killed in Berlin had taken an active part in hostilities on the side of the separatists in the Caucasus.

According to the German investigation, Sokolov received the task of eliminating Khangoshvili from Russian state agencies. The German prosecutor's office charged him with murder and illegal possession of a semi-automatic weapon. Last year, Germany declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata in connection with the murder of Khangoshvili.

