Khangoshvili, Killed in Berlin, Was Behind Terrorist Attacks in Beslan, Moscow - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen who was killed in Germany in August 2019, participated in the planning and preparation of the terrorist attack in Beslan and the explosion of a train between Avtozavodskaya and Paveletskaya stations in Moscow subway in 2004, a source in the Russian security forces familiar with the materials of the criminal cases told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the trial against Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov began in Berlin. Sokolov is charged with Khangoshvili's murder. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the Russian authorities had discussed with Germany the extradition of Khangoshvili in connection with his involvement in terrorism, including the explosions in the Moscow metro.

"In 2004, Khangoshvili took part in the planning and preparation of terrorist attacks in Beslan and in the Moscow metro between Avtozavodskaya and Paveletskaya stations in 2004. In 2005, he illegally crossed into Georgia with a forged passport.

He was hiding from Russian law enforcement agencies in Georgia's Akhmeta Municipality, carried out distribution and delivery of funds in the interests of illegal armed groups from Georgia to Chechnya," the source said.

The appeals of the Russian intelligence agencies to their German colleagues to extradite Khangoshvili were informally rejected, and a formal request from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on this issue was never sent for this reason, Putin said. He also noted that the person killed in Berlin had taken an active part in hostilities on the side of the separatists in the Caucasus.

According to the German investigation, Sokolov received the task of eliminating Khangoshvili from Russian state agencies. The German prosecutor's office charged him with murder and illegal possession of a semi-automatic weapon. Last year, Germany declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata in connection with the murder of Khangoshvili.