Kharkiv Faces Another Blackout As Smoke Rises Over City - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Kharkiv Faces Another Blackout as Smoke Rises Over City - Reports

Kharkiv has been left on Monday without electricity and stable internet connection, while smoke is rising over the city, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Kharkiv has been left on Monday without electricity and stable internet connection, while smoke is rising over the city, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that blackouts were reported in at least four Ukrainian regions - a total blackout happened in the Kharkiv region, and partial ones were recorded in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. Problems with electricity were also reported in the Poltava region.

Later on Sunday, media reported that a fire erupted at the Kharkiv TEC-5, one of Ukraine's largest combined heat and power plants.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began counteroffensive operations in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions. The Russian defense ministry said that the attempts are repulsed, while the Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Russian troops near Kharkiv were re-dislocated and regrouped to more effectively continue the operation in Donbas.

