Kharkiv Mayor Says Explosion Hit Energy Infrastructure Facility

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) An energy infrastructure facility was hit as a result of explosions in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor, said on Monday.

"The strike was on an energy infrastructure facility.

In some areas of the city, the power went out, there is no water supply," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west.