Kharkiv Officials Steal Medicines Supplied By West As Humanitarian Aid - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Kharkiv Officials Steal Medicines Supplied by West as Humanitarian Aid - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Ukrainian officials in Kharkiv steal medicines supplied by the West as humanitarian aid and sell them in pharmacies at inflated prices, while psychotropic substances are being sold online, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said on Wednesday.

"According to the available reliable information, medical officials in Kharkiv, for the purpose of personal enrichment, with the full support of the city administration, steal medicines and medical equipment supplied by Western countries as humanitarian aid, which are then sold in local pharmacies at inflated prices, and psychotropic substances are openly sold via internet," Mizintsev said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Such actions of the criminal Ukrainian authorities show complete indifference to the fate of their own citizens and absolute disregard for all moral norms and principles of international humanitarian law," the general emphasized.

