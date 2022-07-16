UrduPoint.com

Kharkiv Region Signs Friendship Treaty With Luhansk People's Republic

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kharkiv Region Signs Friendship Treaty With Luhansk People's Republic

KUPIANSK (Kharkiv Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The head of the Kharkiv region's administration, Vitaly Ganchev, and the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, on Saturday signed a treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

The treaty stipulates over 20 articles in various areas of integration: from humanitarian assistance to cooperation in trade, culture and youth policy, the administration told Sputnik.

 In addition, the parties pledged to mutually protect each other from external aggression and recognize all official documents issued by the authorities of the two entities.

Luhansk pharmacy chains will soon start to work in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region.

A similar agreement with the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is expected to be signed in the near future by the Kharkiv region's administration.

Russia was the first to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in February, followed by Syria last month and the most recently by North Korea. The DPR and LPR were also recognized by the breakaway state of Abkhazia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv North Korea February July All From Agreement

Recent Stories

SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in ..

SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in Lahore's four constituencies

18 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

58 minutes ago
 Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach la ..

Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach law on election day

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in di ..

Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in different fields

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team ..

Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team to 80-4 at lunch

3 hours ago
 PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.