KUPIANSK (Kharkiv Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The head of the Kharkiv region's administration, Vitaly Ganchev, and the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, on Saturday signed a treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

The treaty stipulates over 20 articles in various areas of integration: from humanitarian assistance to cooperation in trade, culture and youth policy, the administration told Sputnik.

In addition, the parties pledged to mutually protect each other from external aggression and recognize all official documents issued by the authorities of the two entities.

Luhansk pharmacy chains will soon start to work in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region.

A similar agreement with the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is expected to be signed in the near future by the Kharkiv region's administration.

Russia was the first to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in February, followed by Syria last month and the most recently by North Korea. The DPR and LPR were also recognized by the breakaway state of Abkhazia.