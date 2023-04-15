KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Khartoum International Airport halted flights on Saturday amid clashes between Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the country's regular army, Al-Sudani newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that gunfire could be heard outside the RSF military camp in Khartoum. RSF later said that army units had attacked its base in Khartoum using "all kinds of heavy and light weapons".

The airport canceled all flights due to security concerns, the report said.

Later in the day, the RSF said it had taken control of the Khartoum airport and the Merowe air base.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army issued a rare statement saying that the RSF's deployment in Khartoum and several cities was illegal and had taken place without coordination with the armed forces. The reason for the army's statement, according to media reports, was the sudden deployment of RSF units near the airport of the city of Merowe in the northern part of the country.

Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese army had also deployed units in Merowe "in case of a lack of security." The broadcaster said the Sudanese army had given the RSF a certain amount of time to vacate the city.

For its part, the paramilitary command said its presence in Merowe was part of its tasks and duties.

The Forces of Freedom and Change, the Sudanese opposition coalition, said on April 6 that the signing of a final political agreement that would establish a transitional civilian authority in Sudan had been postponed again due to a lack of consensus among the military parties.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his deputy and commander of the RSF, could not agree on the process of integrating the RSF into the regular army.

In October 2021, the Sudanese army under Burhan overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact that called for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the transfer of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis continued, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2, 2022.