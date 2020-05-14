Khartoum Holds Peace Talks With Rebels, Describes Participants as Allies, Not Enemies

The Khartoum-based Sudanese transitional government is holding talks with acting armed rebel groups in the country in a bid to achieve a peace agreement between the parties and resolve all internal conflicts, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik, adding that "there were no enemies, but rather allies" in the negotiating process

Talks between the rebel groups and Sudan's interim government are occurring in South Sudan's Juba as part of Khartoum's efforts to settle all the disputes left from former President Omar Bashir's regime.

"The ruling government is not a hostile government, as it has been before, but a friendly one, as armed groups are part of the country's Revolutionary Front and the Forces of Freedom and Change, [alliances that were created in opposition to Bashir's government]. ... There are no enemies in the negotiating process, but rather allies," the minister said.

Many obstacles have prevented the parties from reaching peace, the minister noted, adding that the armed movements are not represented in a single entity, which has complicated the peace process.

"We hoped that there would be a round table, and the whole process would be a dialogue [between the parties] on peace and Sudan's future ... in order to successfully overcome the transitional period. However, these talks were delayed due to a lack of clear positions [of the armed groups] and some unrealistic demands," Qamar Al-Din said, adding that all of these difficulties were surmountable if there was "the will to achieve a truce."

The opposition and armed groups, in turn, have put forward the requirement that a complete settlement of the military conflicts in Sudan's Darfur and the country's other provinces engaged in hostilities must be reached to continue the political dialogue between the rival sides.

In August, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after Bashir was overthrown in April 2019. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.