UrduPoint.com

Khartoum Praises Russia's Stance On Sudan, Eyeing Development Of Ties With Moscow - Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Khartoum Praises Russia's Stance on Sudan, Eyeing Development of Ties With Moscow - Leader

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Khartoum appreciates and commends Russia's stance toward Sudan and hopes for the development of relations with Moscow, Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan, the President of the Transitional Government of Sudan, said on Friday.

"Firstly, I am so pleased with this meeting with a friendly country that supported Sudan and is still by the side of Sudan. We appreciate and commend Russia's stance toward Sudan. We hope our relations develop in a way that achieves the objectives," Burhan told the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Lavrov, for his part, told Burhan that Moscow was ready to support the normalization of the situation in Sudan.

"Once again, I appreciate this opportunity and would like to express our hope that the efforts of the government would fully normalize the situation, would succeed.

We are ready to support this policy in the United Nations," Lavrov said.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Moscow Russia Khartoum Sudan January July October All Government

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

3 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

3 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

3 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

3 hours ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

3 hours ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.