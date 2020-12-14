Khartoum Says Removal From US Blacklist Will Open Opportunities For Future Development

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday that the exclusion of his country from the US' State Sponsors of Terrorism list (SSTL) would unlock numerous opportunities for the future development, as Khartoum had officially "rejoined" the global community.

Earlier in the day, the US embassy in Khartoum announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has signed a notification to formally take Sudan off its list of terror sponsors and that the decision entered into force starting December 14.

"After 3 decades of global isolation on the #SSTL #Sudan officially rejoins the int'l community as a peaceful nation supporting global stability. This achievement comes with numerous opportunities for Sudan's development & we thank everyone involved in making this happen," Hamdok wrote on Twitter.

"This step that the transitional government had been working on since its first day would contribute to rebuilding the economy, attracting investments, allowing our people to conduct remittances abroad via official channels, creating new job opportunities for youth and many other positive changes," Hamdok added.

The prime minister noted that the removal from the blacklist would help Sudan release from the international and global blockade.

The African nation was blacklisted back in 1993 for sheltering Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States.