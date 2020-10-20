Khartoum Thanks US for Potential Exclusion of Sudan From Terrorism Sponsors List

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Transitional Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Monday expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump who said the African country's might be excluded from the US' State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that the United States would take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum pays $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude and gratitude of all the Sudanese people to President Donald Trump and the US administration for taking a constructive step to exclude Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which confirms the deep recognition of the historic change that has taken place in Sudan, as well as the struggle and sacrifices of the Sudanese people for the sake of freedom, peace and justice," al-Burhan said, as quoted by the council's press service.

Sudan, which sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) was involved in attacks on targets in the United States, was placed on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list back in 1993. Four year later, Washington introduced sanctions against Khartoum that limited the ability of Sudanese banks to work with foreign partners.

A breakthrough in relations between the US and Sudan was achieved in August 2019, as the sides began negotiations on removing the latter from the list of states supporting terrorism. The improvement was due to the fact that the African nation established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April.