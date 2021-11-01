UrduPoint.com

Khartoum Values Moscow's Stance In Regard To Recent Events In Sudan - Al-Burhan

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Khartoum values Moscow's balanced stance in regard to recent events in Sudan, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik, adding that Russia's position differs from the unilateral approach of some other countries.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country. The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government. On October 26, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence in the capital. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Sudan needs to resolve internal issues on its own, and Moscow will respect the choice of its people.

"We welcome Russia's position that governments and people should have the right to self-determination, we respect and value Russia, its friendship with Sudanese people comes before the support of regimes.

Russia's position is always sincere, it looks with open eyes, while others look from one angle and see only a half-filled glass," al-Burhan said.

In addition, the top military chief said that Khartoum hopes to see the implementation of Russian investment projects in Sudan.

"Together with a large ministerial delegation, I have visited Russia, there were talks about investments, these are not simple issues. We started a dialogue. Hopefully, we will soon see this investment in reality," al-Burhan said when asked about Russian investments in Sudanese gas and mineral deposits.

Sudan counts on Russian investments in mining, energy and agriculture, the head of the military added.

