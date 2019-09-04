UrduPoint.com
Khasan-Rajin Project Can Resume Only If Sanctions Against N. Korea Eased- Business Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:48 PM

The Khasan-Rajin railroad project can be resumed only if the United States and the United Nations ease sanctions against Pyongyang, Korea-Russia Business Council (KRBC) President Johng Ho Park told Sputnik in an interview, noting that the project could greatly contribute to the peace on the Korean Peninsula

"The project can be resumed only in case the United States and the United Nations ease sanctions [against North Korea]. Naturally, we are interested in the resumption of the logistics and transport Khasan-Rajin project, and if this happens, we can assume that this project will be an important stage in easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and strengthening trilateral economic cooperation between Russia, South and North Korea," Park said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Khasan-Rajin railroad would deliver cargo from Russia to the North Korean city of Rajin to be then shipped to South Korea by sea. Initiated back in 2000, the work on the project was launched only in 2008 and then suspended in 2016 as South Korea quit due to its concerns over Pyongyang's nuclear tests.

However, South Korea has been attempting to revive the railroad project for a while now.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

