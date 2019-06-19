UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khashoggi Murder Illustrates Need For UN-Led Criminal Probe Of Saudi Rulers - Rights Group

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:59 PM

Khashoggi Murder Illustrates Need for UN-Led Criminal Probe of Saudi Rulers - Rights Group

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should launch a criminal probe of Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and establish a system to continuously monitor rights abuses in the desert kingdom, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should launch a criminal probe of Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and establish a system to continuously monitor rights abuses in the desert kingdom, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday.

Human Rights Watch's report was prompted by UN rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard's finding released earlier on Wednesday that there is credible evidence warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for their role in the murder of Khashoggi.

"The UN Secretary-General should initiate a full criminal investigation as recommended by the special rapporteur, and the [UN] Human Rights Council should establish a mechanism to monitor and report on human rights violations in Saudi Arabia," a press release summarizing the Human Rights Watch report stated.

The report also called for targeted sanctions on members of the Saudi leadership responsible for ongoing human rights violations in the country.

Human Rights Watch said that Saudi Arabia - a member of the Human Rights Council - should be subject to increased scrutiny to ensure compliance with membership obligations.

Saudi Arabia has called the Khashoggi murder a rogue action and claimed that the Crown Prince bin Salman had no knowledge of the operation.

Related Topics

Murder United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia Criminals Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Four Candidates Continue Struggle for Post of UK C ..

2 minutes ago

Security Council, Member States Can Launch UN Prob ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition People's Party of Belgium Announces Dis ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts 5th Arab-Chinese Political Strateg ..

31 minutes ago

Int'l. Court Urges Effective Probe of Deadly Raids ..

37 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives residents of Al Sila

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.