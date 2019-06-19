Khashoggi Murder Illustrates Need for UN-Led Criminal Probe of Saudi Rulers - Rights Group

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should launch a criminal probe of Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and establish a system to continuously monitor rights abuses in the desert kingdom, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should launch a criminal probe of Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and establish a system to continuously monitor rights abuses in the desert kingdom, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday.

Human Rights Watch's report was prompted by UN rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard's finding released earlier on Wednesday that there is credible evidence warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for their role in the murder of Khashoggi.

"The UN Secretary-General should initiate a full criminal investigation as recommended by the special rapporteur, and the [UN] Human Rights Council should establish a mechanism to monitor and report on human rights violations in Saudi Arabia," a press release summarizing the Human Rights Watch report stated.

The report also called for targeted sanctions on members of the Saudi leadership responsible for ongoing human rights violations in the country.

Human Rights Watch said that Saudi Arabia - a member of the Human Rights Council - should be subject to increased scrutiny to ensure compliance with membership obligations.

Saudi Arabia has called the Khashoggi murder a rogue action and claimed that the Crown Prince bin Salman had no knowledge of the operation.