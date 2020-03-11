The US government believes that Riyadh's handling of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder is an example of the lack of transparency in Saudi Arabia, senior State Department human rights official Robert Destro said at a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US government believes that Riyadh's handling of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder is an example of the lack of transparency in Saudi Arabia, senior State Department human rights official Robert Destro said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have reported a lack of transparency in Saudi Arabia.

The Khashoggi trial is an example of that," Destro, the Assistant Secretary of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, told reporters.

Washington, he added, has taken significant actions against Saudi Arabia over the case and will continue to look at the facts.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul. Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder. In December, three of the suspects were sentenced to death after a trial that many rights activists denounced as a sham.