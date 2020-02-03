UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khashoggi's Fiancée To Attend Trump's State Of The Union Address - US Congressman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Khashoggi's Fiancée to Attend Trump's State of the Union Address - US Congressman

Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée will attend the Presidential State of the Union address delivered by US President Donald Trump as a reminder that Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for the columnist's death, Congressman Gerry Connolly said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée will attend the Presidential State of the Union address delivered by US President Donald Trump as a reminder that Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for the columnist's death, Congressman Gerry Connolly said in a statement on Monday.

A senior member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said he had invited Hatice Cengiz as his guest for Tuesday's event.

"Hatice's courage to sit in the House Chamber Tuesday night should serve as a clarion call to the President that no matter how high it goes, Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for the murder of this loving father and fiancée, respected journalist, US resident, my constituent, and reformer," Connolly said.

After international outcry Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed and dismembered in 2018 on the premises of the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder.

In the statement, Connolly blamed Trump for continuing to provide arms and military training to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Murder Turkey Washington Trump Saudi Istanbul Saudi Arabia Chamber 2018 Post Event Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

16 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

16 minutes ago

German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit E ..

2 minutes ago

Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.