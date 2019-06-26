(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, expressed on Wednesday hope that the US Congress would initiate a call for an international investigation into the circumstances behind the killing

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, expressed on Wednesday hope that the US Congress would initiate a call for an international investigation into the circumstances behind the killing.

Cengiz will address the ongoing Human Rights Council session in Geneva later in the day. The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, will also officially present her report on Khashoggi case, issued last week, at the same session.

"The US administration is not all about [US President] Donald Trump... I saw some signs that the US Congress may initiate an investigation or a call ... I don't think congressmen of the US will remain silent vis-a-vis this murder. If the EU member states also make a call, it will, of course, mean something. But since Jamal lived in the US and was a journalist there, it will be more effective if the US initiates a call for an international investigation," Cengiz told reporters at the UN Office in Geneva.

According to Khashoggi's fiancee, too little time has passed since Callamard published her report, so more reactions from the international community could follow in the near future.

"Anyways, the UN reports are quite new. We need to wait a bit for it to take its own natural course of reactions," Cengiz said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Last week, Callamard issued a report concluding that Khashoggi's death was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible. She called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe into the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement of the royal family.