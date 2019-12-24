(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi , has blasted the verdict of a Saudi court in the trial for the reporter's murder , pointing to attempts to "cover up" the assassins.

On Monday, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and jailed another three for a total of 24 years over their involvement in the murder of the Saudi columnist for The Washington Post, who was killed and dismembered inside the kingdom's consulate general in Istanbul. Three of the eleven people who stood trial were acquitted, including former top royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, ex-Consul General in Istanbul Mohammed al-Otaibi and former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri.

"Saudi announcement not acceptable ..!" Cengiz wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

She added another post, addressing her late fiance: "As we will never forget you, we will not forget your murderers, and also those who are trying to cover up your murder."

The announcement of the Saudi court verdict has earlier caused a similar backlash from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, which called it "a whitewash" and slammed Riyadh for failure to "address the Saudi authorities' involvement in this devastating crime."

The elder son of the late journalist, however, said that he had full trust in the Saudi judiciary.

In October 2018, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that the columnist was killed and dismembered inside the consulate.