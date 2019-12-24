UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khashoggi's Fiancee Slams Saudi Court Verdict In Journalist Murder Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Khashoggi's Fiancee Slams Saudi Court Verdict in Journalist Murder Trial

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has blasted the verdict of a Saudi court in the trial for the reporter's murder, pointing to attempts to "cover up" the assassins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has blasted the verdict of a Saudi court in the trial for the reporter's murder, pointing to attempts to "cover up" the assassins.

On Monday, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and jailed another three for a total of 24 years over their involvement in the murder of the Saudi columnist for The Washington Post, who was killed and dismembered inside the kingdom's consulate general in Istanbul. Three of the eleven people who stood trial were acquitted, including former top royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, ex-Consul General in Istanbul Mohammed al-Otaibi and former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri.

"Saudi announcement not acceptable ..!" Cengiz wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

She added another post, addressing her late fiance: "As we will never forget you, we will not forget your murderers, and also those who are trying to cover up your murder."

The announcement of the Saudi court verdict has earlier caused a similar backlash from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, which called it "a whitewash" and slammed Riyadh for failure to "address the Saudi authorities' involvement in this devastating crime."

The elder son of the late journalist, however, said that he had full trust in the Saudi judiciary.

In October 2018, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that the columnist was killed and dismembered inside the consulate.

Related Topics

Murder Washington Twitter Amnesty International Riyadh Saudi Istanbul Saud October 2018 Post From Top Court Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for continuo ..

2 minutes ago

Violence flares in north Afghanistan as forces rea ..

2 minutes ago

APTMA members briefed on withholding tax

2 minutes ago

10 uplift schemes worth Rs 10.079b approved

2 minutes ago

Okara DPO annoyed at lack of police action against ..

7 minutes ago

Party chairman's browbeating can't deter NAB from ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.