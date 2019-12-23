UrduPoint.com
Khashoggi's Murder Investigation Violates International Standards Of Justice - NGO

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Khashoggi's Murder Investigation Violates International Standards of Justice - NGO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was not transparent and therefore did not comply with the international standards of justice, with the death sentences given to several of the accused being used as a means to silence the witnesses forever, Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Christophe Deloire said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Saudi Arabian court sentenced five people to death over their involvement in Khashoggi's murder. Three other people were sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison.

"With its botched investigation and closed-door hearings, this trial did not respect international standards. The opacity of the proceedings and the concealment of the prosecution evidence make it impossible to evaluate the grounds for the convictions and acquittals," Deloire said on Twitter.

He added that the watchdog did not believe capital punishment was the right way of finding justice for Khashoggi's death.

"When Saudis sentence five to death for Khashoggi's murder, we fear that it is a way to silence them for ever and to conceal the truth. We cannot consider death penalty helps to bring justice. We still expect a full accounting," Deloire added.

The RSF chief also said that Saudi Arabia ranked 172nd out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a vocal critic of Riyadh's policies, went missing in October 2018 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and his body was dismembered inside the consulate.

Ankara has meanwhile demanded that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh reveal the whereabouts of the journalist's body.

