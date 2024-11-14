Khawaja Asif files report with London Police after harassment, murder threats

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday arrived at the Pakistan High Commission in London and filed report with local police following an incident of harassment, verbal abuse and murder threats earlier this week

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday arrived at the Pakistan High Commission in London and filed report with local police following an incident of harassment, verbal abuse and murder threats earlier this week.

He informed the police about the threats of murder with a knife and the harassment he faced during the train incident.

The London Transport Police is investigating the matter. On the occasion, Khawaja Asif said the unfortunate incident occurred on November 11, 2024, around 3:30 PM on the Elizabeth Line.

"I am in London on a private visit with a relative, and I was traveling to Reading via the Elizabeth Line," he added.

He told that a group of three to four individuals harassed him on the train, filmed him without permission, used abusive language, and threatened him with a knife.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said he did not recognize any of the individuals involved in the incident.The London Transport Police should use the CCTV footage to trace the individuals involved, the defence minister added.

He added that such despicable incidents of threats and harassment were not only shameful but also regrettable for the 1.7 million British-Pakistani citizens residing in the UK.