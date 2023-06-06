Kherson Authorities Say Evacuating Several Districts After Destruction of Kakhovka Dam

The authorities of the Kherson Region said on Tuesday that they are preparing the evacuation of the Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Oleshky districts due to a sudden water level rise after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

"Due to a sudden rise in the water level due to the damage done to the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, a planned evacuation of the population is being prepared.

Attention: residents of the Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Oleshky districts need to collect personal belongings, documents, take food for three days and drinking water. Before leaving your homes, you should turn off the gas and water," the Kherson Region administration said on Telegram.

The administration urged citizens to remain calm.

"The authorities of the Kherson Region and the Russian Emergencies Ministry are monitoring the situation in the areas of the left bank of the Dnipro River. All residents will receive the necessary assistance in full: Russia does not abandon its people!," the statement read.