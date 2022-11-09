The Russian forces have been successfully repelling Ukraine's shelling of Kherson, but 20% of missiles still reach their targets, as a result of which the city and nearby villages cannot be supplied to the full extent, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday

"We are successfully repelling these attacks.

About 80-90% of the missiles are being shot down by the Russian air defense. At the same time, up to 20% of them are still reaching their targets. The engineering units of the group of troops are restoring the Dnipro crossings and taking measures to maintain their work almost every day. Under these circumstances, the city of Kherson and surrounding villages cannot function and be fully supplied," Surovikin told Russian Defense Minster Sergei Shoigu.