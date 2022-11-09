UrduPoint.com

Kherson Cannot Be Fully Supplied Due To Ukraine's Attacks - Russian Military Commander

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Kherson Cannot Be Fully Supplied Due to Ukraine's Attacks - Russian Military Commander

The Russian forces have been successfully repelling Ukraine's shelling of Kherson, but 20% of missiles still reach their targets, as a result of which the city and nearby villages cannot be supplied to the full extent, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday

RUSSIAN TROOPS COMMAND POST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Russian forces have been successfully repelling Ukraine's shelling of Kherson, but 20% of missiles still reach their targets, as a result of which the city and nearby villages cannot be supplied to the full extent, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"We are successfully repelling these attacks.

About 80-90% of the missiles are being shot down by the Russian air defense. At the same time, up to 20% of them are still reaching their targets. The engineering units of the group of troops are restoring the Dnipro crossings and taking measures to maintain their work almost every day. Under these circumstances, the city of Kherson and surrounding villages cannot function and be fully supplied," Surovikin told Russian Defense Minster Sergei Shoigu.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Kherson

Recent Stories

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

1 minute ago
 Benzema misses Real Madrid training hours before F ..

Benzema misses Real Madrid training hours before France World Cup squad announce ..

1 minute ago
 France, Italy wrangle over migrant rescue ship

France, Italy wrangle over migrant rescue ship

1 minute ago
 WHO urges 'immediate' food, medical aid for Tigray ..

WHO urges 'immediate' food, medical aid for Tigray

1 minute ago
 US Wants to See Open Economic Competition With Rus ..

US Wants to See Open Economic Competition With Russia, China, Others in Africa - ..

6 minutes ago
 NBC News Projects Republican Ron Johnson Wins Reel ..

NBC News Projects Republican Ron Johnson Wins Reelection in Wisconsin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.