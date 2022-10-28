Kherson City Being Reinforced in Case of Breakthrough of Ukrainian Troops - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The city of Kherson and approaches to the city are being reinforced in case of a breakthrough of Ukrainian troops, Ekaterina Gubareva, the deputy head of the regional administration, has told Sputnik.

"Kherson and its approaches are being reinforced in case of a breakthrough of Ukrainian troops. The first floors of buildings are being fortified everywhere, fortifications made of sandbags are being built to defend and repel attacks within the city," Gubareva said.

She added that strengthening city defenses is a preventive measure, while the lowered number of residents in the city after evacuation allows for more thorough checks to identify supporters of Ukrainian troops and sabotage groups.

"Evacuation of people from the city is also a kind of reinforcement. First, we reduce the burden on logistics. Second, the absence of civilians gives our army the upper hand to some extent because no one worries that a schoolchild or an old woman coming from a market will be hit by a heavy fire," Gubareva noted.