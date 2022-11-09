The Kherson Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday only the fact of an accident involving Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, and said that information about his death was not official

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Kherson Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday only the fact of an accident involving Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, and said that information about his death was not official.

"An ambulance team went to the scene of the accident. Information about his death is not official. As soon as doctors assess his condition, we will provide information," Kherson Health Minister Vadim Ilmiyev was quoted as saying by the health department.

Stremousov got into an accident earlier in the day, the health ministry added.