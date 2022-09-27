Kherson Referendum Observer Calls EU Threat of Sanctions Undemocratic

A Bulgarian observer at the Kherson referendum on joining Russia criticized the European Union on Tuesday for going against its own democratic values after it threatened EU observers with sanctions

"People are going to the polls like it is a holiday. This is the will of the people.

The EU always describes itself as a democratic organization that leads by example. If it goes that way, it will contradict its own claims," Mladen Ivanov told Sputnik.

A majority of those eligible have voted in the referendums that began last Friday in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Polls close on Tuesday. The outcome will be valid if more than 50% vote.